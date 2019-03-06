GoAir grounds 14 planes due to engine issues

The airline was to add 13 aircraft till March this year to take the total fleet size to 54, but it has now gone slow in adding more capacity as it works out an expansion plan for capacity deployment.

Low-cost carrier GoAir has grounded 14 of its planes, according to sources. A part of this grounding is due to the engine issues plaguing the airline’s A320neo fleet, sources added.

GoAir is reportedly in discussion with aircraft manufacturer Airbus to defer scheduled deliveries. The airline has 144 Airbus A320neos on order which it might rework swapping for bigger aircraft type as it expands international routes.

“GoAir does not have a planned strategy for expansion,” an executive with an airline said. GoAir, with a fleet size of 49 aircrafts, flies to 24 domestic and 4 international destinations, a network that can be served with 36 aircraft, according to industry experts. This is one of the reasons for grounding surplus capacity.

For perspective, rival budget carrier SpiceJet operates 516 average daily flights to 59 destinations (of these eight international) with 75 aircrafts. GoAir does a little over 200 daily flights. Another budget carrier AirAsia India does 19 destinations with 20 aircrafts.

In a response to FE’s query on the grounding, a GoAir spokesperson said, “We follow the business principle of undertaking ‘scheduled’ maintenance and engineering checks of the aircraft in the months of January, February and March so that GoAir has maximum capacity to cater to in the ensuing peak season”.