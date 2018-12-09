GoAir flies to Phuket, Male from Bengaluru

Mumbai-based GoAir began its overseas operations on October 11 to the Thai city of Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai.

Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday flew for the first time from Bengaluru to Phuket in Thailand and Male in Maldives, the company said. “Bengaluru is a key market for us and this is the third international operation after Mumbai and New Delhi,” said the Chief Executive of GoAir Cornelis Vrieswijk in a statement here.

Mumbai-based GoAir began its overseas operations on October 11 to the Thai city of Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai. The airline also flies to Male from New Delhi and Mumbai. The low-cost carrier announced three direct flights a week to Phuket from Bengaluru on Monday, Thursday and Sunday as well as two direct flights a week to Male from Bengaluru on Wednesday and Sunday.

Return flights from Phuket and Male to Bengaluru will also be operated on the same days. Airbus A320 Neo aircraft will be flown by the airline on its international routes. Founded in 2005, GoAir currently flies to 24 domestic and two international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircrafts comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A320 Neo.