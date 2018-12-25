GoAir enhances services to Phuket with daily operations

Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Monday said that it has enhanced its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily directly flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.
Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Monday said that it has enhanced its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily directly flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. According to the airline, it expanded the services effective December 22.
“At the beginning GoAir started two direct flights per week to Phuket from Delhi, three direct flights per week to Phuket from Mumbai and Bengaluru,” the airine said in a statement on Monday.
“By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting 7 more Indian cities to Phuket.” The airline had recently commenced direct flights from India to Phuket.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.