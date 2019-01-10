GoAir Delhi flight returns to Mumbai due to engine vibrations

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 7:10 PM

The crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel, it said adding the (snag) rectification work is in progress.

Reply to a query sent to P&W on this issue was awaited.

A Pratt & Whitney-engine powered A320neo plane of GoAir returned to the city due to “high engine vibrations” after an hour of its take-off for Delhi Thursday, a source said. The plane, which had 168 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at 12.15 pm, he said. The aircraft is out of operations, he added. When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson said its flight G8319 made a turn back to Mumbai due to a “technical glitch”. “GoAir flight G8319 departed for Delhi from the Mumbai airport at 10.17 am.

However, mid-air, one of the aircraft engines experienced high vibrations, forcing the pilot to seek ATC’s permission to return to Mumbai,” the source said. The aircraft safely landed back at the airport here under emergency conditions at 12.15 pm, the source added. “Flight G8 319 (Mumbai-Delhi) returned to Mumbai after the take-off due to a technical glitch. Post-normal landing, all passengers were immediately accommodated on to another aircraft for their journey to Delhi,” GoAir said in a statement. There were 168 passengers on board the A320neo plane, the spokesperson said.

The crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel, it said adding the (snag) rectification work is in progress. Reply to a query sent to P&W on this issue was awaited. This is the first incident of US-based firm manufactured jet engine experiencing in-flight vibrations after the government giving a clean to these engines on following a stakeholders meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Significantly, the clearance to the P&W engines came a day after the US aviation firm announced extending sponsorship for an aviation event being hosted jointly by the civil aviation and commerce ministries,industry lobby Ficci and Airports Authority of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GoAir Delhi flight returns to Mumbai due to engine vibrations
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition