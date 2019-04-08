GoAir combo offer: Get flat 55% discount on OYO bookings till June; check details

After booking tickets on GoAir, the flyers will be provided with a coupon code that can be used for OYO bookings.

Budget carrier GoAir has come up with an offer to provide flat 55% off on OYO bookings with GoAir flight tickets. Under this, the flyers can avail a discount on their OYO bookings after booking tickets with GoAir. Valid from 5 April 2019 to 30 June 2019, the offer is applicable on bookings made from either the airline’s website or mobile application, GoAir said.

Here’s how to get the offer:

After booking tickets on GoAir, the flyers will be provided with a coupon code that can be used for OYO bookings.

OYO website and mobile applications can be used to avail coupon. Post completing the city and hotel selection in the OYO site and application, the coupon code is to be entered. However, a minimum booking amount of Rs 500 is needed to benefit from the same, the airline said. Also, if cancelled, OYO policy for cancellation will be applicable under the circumstances, it added

The coupon availed under the offer is applicable for OYO check-ins from 5 April to 30 June 2019.

Other offers

Offers are also available on downloading the airline’s mobile application. Tickets booked from the app are applicable for 10% discount. Use code “GOAPP10” to get 10% on base fare.

The airline is also offering zero visa arrival fees for travel to Phuket. The offer is valid until 30 April 2019. GoAir has daily flights to this Thailand province from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Also, there are various other packages that the airline is offering exclusively for its flyers.

For students, the airline is giving a 5% discount on the base fare and baggage allowance up to 25 kgs. A valid photo ID is a prerequisite for the same.

International travels

GoAir also operates in four international routes with international fares starting at Rs 4,999. It also has a direct flight to Abu Dhabi from Kannur with fares from Rs 6,099. The flights are available for four days a week — Mon, Wed, Fri and Sun. The airline has Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi in its international destinations profile.