GoAir attrition woes: Two top-level executives quit

In June, GoAir announced that it has appointed Dutch national and seasoned aviation professional Cornelis Vrieswijk as its CEO.

The Wadia Group-promoted GoAir continues to face frequent resignations of its top level executives. Sources told FE that the airline’s VP marketing Saurabh Grover and finance head Silveria D’souza have put in their papers. Grover has quit the carrier within six months of joining it. The latest resignations follow the exit of GoAir’s COO who also quit within six months of joining the low-cost airline in August. Before these exits, GoAir’s chief financial officer Krishnan Balakrishnan moved out in March this year.

In January, there was a bitter parting of ways and a public spat between GoAir and its managing director Wolfgang Prock Schauer, who went on to join rival no-frills carrier IndiGo as its chief operating officer. The Wadias took the seasoned aviation professional, who earlier helmed Jet Airways, to the courts alleging that he stole confidential data from the airline and refused to settle out of court over the matter.

In June, GoAir announced that it has appointed Dutch national and seasoned aviation professional Cornelis Vrieswijk as its CEO. The airline will launch its international flights this month to Phuket and Male and has announced that it will add 13 narrow body Airbus A320neos to its fleet this year. It has 36 aircfat in its fleet and has had a moderate growth trajectory since its inception. A query to GoAir on the recent resignations went unanswered till the time of going to the press.