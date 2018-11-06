GoAir anniversary sale: 13 lakh seats on offer starting at Rs 1,313; check details here

GoAir discount sale: The latest offer by the budget carrier is available exclusively across GoAir networks.

GoAir sale: In line with other airlines, domestic low budget carrier GoAir has announced a 13-day special offer under which it has put up 13 lakh seats for grabs with flight ticket prices starting as low as Rs 1,313 (all inclusive). The special offer on GoAir flight tickets has been launched to mark the company’s 13th birthday, the carrier said in a statement.

The latest offer by the budget carrier is available exclusively across GoAir networks – GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents. However, the group discount is not applicable to this offer and it can also not be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer.

GoAir discount offer

The bookings for flights tickets under this offer started from November 5, 2018, and will end on 18 November, 2018. The flight tickets are available for travel from November 5, 2018, till November 4, 2019. This latest discount offer is available across all the routes that GoAir operates on and is applicable on the first-come-first-serve basis, it added. Also, the offer on flight tickets by GoAir is not valid on earlier purchased tickets.

The airline, which operates over 1,500 weekly flights, currently operates across 23 domestic and two international destinations and has a fleet of 41 aircraft, which comprises Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo.

Last month, GoAir had announced attractive discounts on flight tickets with fares starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099, to destinations spread all across the country including Srinagar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Pune, and Goa.

Offers from rivals

Another carrier Jet Airways is also offering up to 30% discount on its domestic and international routes until November 11, 2018, under ‘Happy Diwali’ festive season offer. The discounts are applicable on base fare on the economy and premier class on select flights within India and also on flights from India across its global network.

As part of the Diwali sale, IndiGo, which is the country’s biggest carrier, had also put up 10 lakh seats for grabs, with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 for domestic travel.