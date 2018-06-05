GoAir, AirAsia monsoon deals: Book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299; check details

Using AirAsia India’s latest ‘Early Monsoon Sale,’ customers can book tickets on domestic routes starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. (Image: IE)

Monsoon sale: In a bid to woo passengers this monsoon season, two major airlines have announced sales wherein customers can book domestic flight tickets at low cost. While GoAir is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299 under its ‘GoAir Monsoon Sale,’ AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 under its ‘Early Monsoon Sale.’ We take a closer look at the two limited period offers.

AirAsia Early Monsoon Sale

Using AirAsia India’s latest ‘Early Monsoon Sale,’ customers can book tickets on domestic routes starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. Notably, the offer is applicable on destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others. The travel period must be between 4th June to 30th November 2018. Some attractively priced destinations observed on the website include from Cochin to Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Kochi-Bangalore at Rs 1,399. Notably, in order to avail the offer, the tickets must be booked by 10th June 2018. Further, according to the company’s website, advance booking is required in order to avail this offer.

GoAir Monsoon Sale

With GoAir Monsoon sale which kicked off yesterday midnight, customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299. The three-day monsoon sale begins from from midnight today. The sale is a limited 3 days offer. The travel period under the offer must be between June 24 and September 30. The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. “The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation),” the release read. According to the terms and conditions under the offer, seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis. Further, sale fares are not applicable on group bookings. The discounted fares starting at Rs 1,299 are for a one-way journey across its network.

In a separate offer, the airline is offering a 10% discount for bookings made through its mobile app. This offer is valid till 30th June 2018, for travel till 10th August 2018. Notably, this offer is not applicable for travel period between 15th April-15th July 2018. The promo code for availing the offer is GOAPP10. “Download the app today and get up to 10% off on booking,” said the company’s website.