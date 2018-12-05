GoAir 3-day offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099; check routes, other details

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 1:21 PM

GoAir offer: Budget air carrier GoAir has come out with a discount offer with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,099. The 3-day offer begins today and ends December 7, the GoAir website said.

GoAir flight tickets can be booked either using the company website or its app.

GoAir offer: Budget air carrier GoAir has come out with a discount offer with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,099. The 3-day offer begins today and ends December 7, the GoAir website said. The all-inclusive fares begin from Rs 1,099 for travel between July 1 to September 15. For travel between January 7 to March 31, airfares begin from Rs 1,299.

The flight tickets to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi from Ahmedabad begin from Rs 1,399. From Bengaluru, flight tickets to Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow start from Rs 1,599.

While ticket prices of the flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Goa begin from Rs 1,399, the rates from Kolkata flights to Mumbai, Patna and Hyderabad start from Rs 1,399. While flights to Bagdogra, Patna and Leh from Delhi start from Rs 1,399, flights from Goa to Mumbai and Ahmedabad begin from Rs 1,499.

The flight tickets can be booked either using the company website or its app.

GoAir is a low-cost international carrier based in Mumbai, India. It is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. At present, the airline operates flights across 23 domestic and two international destinations, and owns a fleet of 41 aircraft.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.

