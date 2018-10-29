GoAir 2-day sale: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,499; check routes, other details

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 2:17 PM

GoAir 2-day sale: Budget carrier GoAir announced a 2-day sale offer on Monday under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive), the airline said on its website.

aoair, aviation sector, aviation industryGoAir  2-day sale offer ‘Fly Smart, Travel More’ begins Monday, October 29, 2018 and ends Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir announced a 2-day sale offer on Monday under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,499 (all-inclusive), the airline said on its website. The offer ‘Fly Smart, Travel More’ begins Monday, October 29, 2018 and ends Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The latest offer announced by the airline is valid for the time period between November 29, 2018 and December 29, 2018, the airline said on its website.

The airline offers a starting fare of Rs 1,499 on flights originating from Goa, Ranchi. The starting fares on other routes of the airline include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 1,599), Jaipur (Rs 1, 699) and Nagpur (Rs 2,499).

In addition, GoStar members can access a discount of Rs 225 in form of convenience fee on next flight, GoAir said. It was last month that Go-Air began its international operations.The airline will now also connect Bengaluru with Phuket in Thailand during the winter schedule.

Meanwhile, budget carrier GoAir had announced a sale offer under which it offered flight tickets for just Rs 999 (all-inclusive), the airline had said. The discounted fares were valid for a travel period from November 22, 2018 to December 22, 2018 under GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ which started October 22, 2018 and ended October 23, 2018, according to the airline’s official website.

The budget carrier IndiGo had also put 10 lakh seats for sale at all-inclusive price of Rs 899 for domestic travel. IndiGo’s ‘Diwali sale’ was valid for travel between November 8, 2018 and April 15, 2019.

