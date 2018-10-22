GoAir 2-day sale: Now, book flight tickets at just Rs 999; check routes, other details

GoAir sale: Budget carrier GoAir has once again announced a sale offer under which customers can book tickets for as low as Rs 999.

GoAir sale: Budget carrier GoAir has once again announced a sale offer under which customers can book tickets for as low as Rs 999 (all-inclusive), the airline said. The discounted fares are valid for a travel period from November 22, 2018 to December 22, 2018 under GoAir’s ‘Fly Smart. Save Big offer’ which starts today i.e. October 22, 2018 and ends October 23, 2018, according to the airline’s official website.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex slips into red on profit booking, Nifty below 10,300; RIL shares down over 3%

Not only that, the airline also offer Rs 225 additional discount as convenience fee on next flight to the GoStar members. The fee starts at Rs 999 and is applicable on all flights which originate from Bagdogra, according to GoAir’s website.

The select routes applicable under the offer include Chennai (Rs 1,199), Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Patna (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Lucknow (Rs 1,399), Jammu (Rs 1,499), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,499) , Ranchi (Rs 1, 499), Bengaluru (Rs 1, 599) , Pune (1, 599), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1, 599), Mumbai (Rs 1, 699), Hyderabad (Rs 1, 699), Srinagar (Rs 1, 799), Nagpur (Rs 1, 799) and Delhi (Rs 2, 099).

Meanwhile, the budget carrier GoAir made its entry into the Indian civil aviation sector on October 11 with its first flight to Phuket in Thailand. The airline is flying now flying to foreign location for about 13 years after it began its domestic operations in November 2005. GoAir, as of now, operates international services to these two destinations from the national capital New Delhi and country’s financial capital Mumbai.

GoAir is a low-cost international air carrier which is based out of Mumbai, India. The airline is owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group.GoAir was founded in the year 2005 by Jehangir Wadia, son of industrialist Nusli Wadia.