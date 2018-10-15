GoAir 1-day sale: Book flight tickets at just Rs 1,099; check routes, other details

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a one-day sale on Monday offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099.

GoAir offer: Budget carrier GoAir has announced a one-day sale on Monday offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,099. The customers can book flight tickets till midnight, GoAir mentioned on its website. The airline website says, “Plot your getaway with lowest fares! Fares starting at ₹1,099.” The ticket booking begins today (October 15, 2018) and ends tomorrow(October 16,2018).

The interested customers can grab the attractive offer at discounted price on GoAir.in or the app. The flyers can also make some additional savings by booking the tickets via: Rupay card which pays flat discount of 10 percent by using coupon code RUP10, GoAir website mentions. A customer can also become a GoStar member and get waived a convenience fee worth Rs 225 on the next flight, GoAir said.

Here is the fare table:

Source: GoAir

It was last Friday that GoAir made its international debut when it launched a flight with an Airbus A320Neo plane to Phuket in Thailand from the national capital New Delhi. GoAir, which started its domestic operations in the month of November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international in India. The national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet are the other Indian airlines operating flights to foreign destinations.