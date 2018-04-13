Goa Shipyard in MoUs with Naval Grp, Rolls-Royce

Goa Shipyard (GSL), functioning under the administrative control of the ministry of defence, has inked two MoUs with Germany-based MTU, part of Rolls-Royce, and French company Naval Group.

Goa Shipyard (GSL), functioning under the administrative control of the ministry of defence, has inked two MoUs with Germany-based MTU, part of Rolls-Royce, and French company Naval Group. GSL will manufacture MTU’s new-generation 8000 engines, which are fitted onboard offshore patrol vessels (OPV) at a Rs 1-billion greenfield facility at Goa for both domestic and export markets. The MoUs were signed at the ongoing DefExpo 2018. GSL will be the first company anywhere in the world, outside MTU’s home, to produce these engines, said Praveen Mohan, director and CEO, MTU India. These engines will be supplied to OPVs, which are under construction at Reliance Defence, L&T and GSL Shipyard. The partners are planning to localise the engine to the tune of 20% initially and this will be increased to 45-50% in the coming seven years. GSL also signed an agreement with Naval Group to design and produce shore-based submarine simulators for the Scorpene submarine project, and all future submarine simulator requirements of the Indian Navy. The UK-based Griffon Hoverwork and Goa Shipyard have collaborated to design, develop and produce hovercrafts in India to cater to the defence and various states needs. Both the partners have bid for light and heavy hovercrafts tenders called by the government.