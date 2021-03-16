Goa mining dependents seek sustenance package of Rs 15,000 per month

The state government has already proposed to the Centre for legislative amendment as a cure to resolve mining stalemate in the state with resolution from all 40 MLAs of Goa immaterial of ruling or opposition, GMPF said. (Representative Image)

GMPF, an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Tuesday said it has written a letter to the chief minister of Goa demanding resumption of mining in the state within next three months to help generate sustainable employment and revive the earning opportunities for state’s mining dependents. Mining dependents have also demanded a sustenance package of Rs 15,000 per month for the people who have lost jobs, till they remain unemployed, or an appropriate alternate job based on the individual ability, skill, competency, the Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF) said in a statement.

The delays on the part of the Centre to take a legislative route for resolving Goa mining stalemate, pending for the last three years, only shows the neglect towards economic welfare of the state, the body alleged. Mining in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. “GMPF representing the mining dependents of Goa has raised concerns that their livelihood matter is being ignored by the Central Government in getting a legislative cure to restart mining in Goa which had stopped…since 15 March 2018, completing three years of livelihood lost,” the statement said.

The state government has already proposed to the Centre for legislative amendment as a cure to resolve mining stalemate in the state with resolution from all 40 MLAs of Goa immaterial of ruling or opposition, GMPF said. “However, the matter is currently left to the mercy of judiciary and is dragged in the Supreme Court without a single hearing till date,” it said. Three years have passed since all the mining activities been halted in the state with no positive response from the authorities concerned, it said.

GMPF recently met the Goa Chief Minister and handed over the representation to highlight the dire need for resumption of mining in the state. “We are very much pained to see how the concerned authorities are displaying sheer neglect to the livelihood of common mining dependents and shown their ignorance to us on zero efforts for a solution,” GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.