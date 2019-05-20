Goa govt to spend Rs 1,000 cr to upgrade power network

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 1:30:06 PM

The Goa government has decided to upgrade the electricity transmission and distribution network across the coastal state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

Some of the power lines in the state were installed nearly 30 years ago and require urgent repairs (Representational image)Some of the power lines in the state were installed nearly 30 years ago and require urgent repairs (Representational image)

The Goa government has decided to upgrade the electricity transmission and distribution network across the coastal state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, a senior official said on Monday. An administrative approval has been already granted for the works and the tendering process will start once the model code of conduct enforced for the Lok Sabha elections is withdrawn, the official from the power department told PTI.

“The work for transforming, upgrading and strengthening the power infrastructure, costing around Rs 1,000 crore, will be completed within two years,” he said. The aim is to bring down the power transmission and distribution losses from the current 18 per cent to about five to seven per cent, he said.

Some of the power lines in the state were installed nearly 30 years ago and require urgent repairs, he said. The state, which does not have its own power generating plant, depends on the western and southern grids for the supply, which reaches around 550 to 575 Mega Watts during peak hours. The power department has prepared a detail project for upgrading the infrastructure and the administrative approval for it has been received, the official said.

“The upgradation work will include replacement of old power conductors, transformers, and laying new underground and overhead cables and poles. We want to ensure that people of Goa get an uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Goa govt to spend Rs 1,000 cr to upgrade power network
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition