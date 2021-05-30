Goa CM Pramod Sawant launches solar-based electrification programme for remote villages

Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Power, Government of Goa, who has been behind Goa's green policies, was also present on the occasion, the statement said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday launched solar-based electrification programme for rural households in the state.

This project will bring electricity through renewable energy to areas in Goa where grid connectivity is not feasible.

“With a focus on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy to all, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, inaugurated a solar-based electrification programme for remote rural households in Goa,” a CESL Statement said.

The solar PV-based home lighting systems for households was inaugurated only two days after the agreement was signed between Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) and Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sawant said, “On Goa Statehood Day, it is a proud moment for us to announce that we will achieve 100 per cent electrification for all homes in Goa, and that too with clean energy. We have made policy decisions for Goa to transition to a green state in a fast and concerted way. I congratulate GEDA and CESL for their good work.”

Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Power, Government of Goa, who has been behind Goa’s green policies, was also present on the occasion, the statement said.

Cabral said, “In Goa we are committed to provide green and clean energy access to every single household. We are very happy that on Goa Statehood Day, we are flagging off this high-impact, and crucial project and that GEDA and CESL are working together towards expanding solar access to off-grid and kachha houses in the state.”

Parimal Rai, Chief Secretary and Chairman GEDA, said, “Remote rural communities will greatly benefit from this solar home lighting programme. Our national climate goals will get a fillip from state actions, and Goa with its policies has increased its ambitions. Our outreach to the remotest corner will strengthen climate resilience of communities and contribute to climate change mitigation.”

Sharing her views on the programme, Mahua Acharya, CEO & MD, CESL, said in the statement, “We are so proud to begin this project on Goa Statehood Day. Everyone we have been working with in the Government of Goa has shown us nothing but leadership and drive, and I commend the government for assuming a whatever it takes’ attitude to achieve 100 per cent electrification. Access to energy is a basic need across all sections of development and we are happy to be making this happen.”

This project is CESL’s first off-grid electricity engagement that will install and maintain solar PV systems for five years under the Remote Village Electrification (RVE) programme of the Government of Goa. CESL will undertake the project across villages and hamlets of Goa in coordination with Gram panchayats.

A 100 per cent owned subsidiary of EESL Convergence Energy Services Limited (Convergence), a new energy company is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy. Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.