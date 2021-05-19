GNFC Q4 PAT rises 29%; recommends dividend of Rs 8 per share

For FY21, revenue from operations dropped marginally to Rs 5,128.69 crore from Rs 5,162.42 crore a year ago.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC) has reported a 29.37% increase in its net profit at Rs 308.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 238.77 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20. Revenue from operations increased by 29.9% during the quarter under review to Rs 1,733.03 crore compared to Rs 1,342.47 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

For FY21, revenue from operations dropped marginally to Rs 5,128.69 crore from Rs 5,162.42 crore a year ago. The company’s PAT rose by 38.14% during FY21 to Rs 689.21 crore compared to Rs 498.90 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of directors recommended a highest-ever dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.