GN Bajpai resigns from IL&FS board

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 6:33 PM

Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Thursday said GN Bajpai has resigned from the company's newly-appointed board, citing personal reasons. His resignation will be effective October 30.

IL&FS board, IL&FS, GN Bajpai resigns, NCLT order, sebi, Uday Kotak,  ICICI BankBajpai, an ex-Sebi chairman, was one of the seven directors appointed on the company’s board by the government following NCLT order to supersede previous board. (Reuters)

Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Thursday said GN Bajpai has resigned from the company’s newly-appointed board, citing personal reasons. His resignation will be effective October 30. Bajpai, an ex-Sebi chairman, was one of the seven directors appointed on the company’s board by the government following NCLT order to supersede previous board.

“The company has been intimated by the ministry of corporate affairs, vide its letter dated October 30, 2018, that due to personal reasons, GN Bajpai, director of IL&FS, has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from October 30, 2018,” the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Post Bajpai’s exit, the members remaining on the company’s board are banker Uday Kotak, who is the chairman; ICICI Bank executive chairman GC Chaturvedi; IAS officer and the director general of shipping Malini Shankar; Mahindra group’s Vineet Nayyar, veteran auditor Nandkishore and CS Rajan, a former chief secretary of Rajasthan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GN Bajpai resigns from IL&FS board
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition