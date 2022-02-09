GMR Infrastructure posts Rs 515 crore quarterly loss

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income from operations in the latest quarter under review rose to Rs 1,437.84 crore compared to Rs 963 crore in the same period a year ago.

GMR Infrastructure Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 515.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company’s total expenses climbed to Rs 1,387.10 crore in the latest December quarter as against Rs 1,370.37 crore in the year-ago period.

