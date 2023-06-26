GlobalData roots for growth opportunities for packaged juices in India but warns of risks in immediate future

Rising health and hygiene trends coupled with short shelf-life concerns are expected to present growth opportunities for packaged street-selling juices in India, where the juice market is expected to expand by a volume CAGR of 10.9 per cent over 2022-27, according to GlobalData. The Covid-19 pandemic has elevated the focus of consumers on food safety and hygiene and 52 per cent of Indian respondents in a consumer survey by GlobalData in May 2023 stated that hygienic features are essential for them while making purchases.

“Despite the pandemic’s impact waning, concerns regarding the spread of disease strongly influenced consumers’ beverage choices, as the quality and safety of unpackaged juices are compromised due to lack of proper sanitation and cleaning processes,” said Priyanka Jain, Consumer Analyst, GlobalData. She added, “Health-conscious Indian consumers are increasingly seeking locally produced beverages such as sugarcane juice and coconut water, packaged in a facility following proper sanitation practices. The short shelf life of unpackaged juice and the high risk of contamination and foodborne illnesses triggered the need for packaged formats in this space.”

Further, Francis Godad, Business Development Manager, GlobalData India, maintained, “Health-conscious Indians are growing increasingly mindful of their sugar and calorie intake, as high consumption of sugar is linked to a negative impact on health and can increase the risk of diabetes and obesity. To reduce their risk of lifestyle diseases, Indian consumers have shown an inclination for 100 per cent real juices, free from preservatives and sugar.” In the same consumer survey, GlobalData also found that 49 per cent Indian consumers give importance to sugar content when deciding the healthy attribute of the product.

Given the trend on food hygiene and safety, Priyanka Jain stated that the launch of 100 per cent juice with no added sugar and free from preservatives claims is a perfect fit in the current market situation. She further added that with increased outdoor mobility, the demand for small-pack formats will be stimulated more due to convenience. “Strong shelf presence at modern retail formats and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Bigbasket, Blinkit, and Zepto will further boost the demand for natural juices,” she said. However, the limited awareness about the potential risks associated with consuming unpackaged juice will undermine the growth momentum in the immediate future.