Global Tamil Angels gearing up to invest in TN startups

The Tamil Nadu government’s Global Tamil Angels is set to make investments in the state-based startups in a big way. As part of it, the American Tamil Fund has committed an investment of Rs 10 crore in 2023.

The recently launched Global Tamil Angels is a platform by StartupTN, the state’s nodal agency for startups and innovation, to make fundraising easy for Tamil Nadu-based startups and offer investment avenues for global Tamil angel investors by helping them connect.

The purpose of the platform is to onboard angel investors from the Tamil diaspora across the countries. The investors could connect with startups in the pipeline based on their sectors of interest among other criteria.

Global Tamil angels will also provide necessary support for the successful closure of deals. Investors can get started by creating their profile. StartupTN will review the application before onboarding them and publishing names of the investors on the portal, according to a Tamil Nadu government communication.

Investors can explore a personalised list of startups based on their focus sectors, stage of startups and funding required. They can explore the basic details of the startups, including their problem statement, the solution they offer, their current stage, pitch deck and traction and directly connect with the founders for further discussions.

On the other hand, startups can effortlessly get started by creating the profile and may submit basic information and upload their pitch deck, revenue model, traction and fundraise sought. After verification by StartupTN, their profiles will be published on the portal and made visible to the investors. Founders can explore the personalised list of investors based on the sectors where the latter would like to invest.

Prior to the launch, the mission director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan met prospective investors and successful entrepreneurs from the Tamil diaspora during his visit to the US in July 2022 and the UAE in October 2022. During these visits, he addressed a series of meetings to sensitise them about the Global Tamil Angels portal and investment opportunities in startups in Tamil Nadu.