Global scenario in steel sector indicates slump has bottomed out: JSW Steel Joint MD & Group CFO Seshagiri Rao

As against the auto industry which accounts for just 9% of consumption, sectors utilising around 60% of India’s steel have seen a revival in demand, Seshagiri Rao, joint MD and Group CFO of JSW Steel, tells Vikas Srivastava.

The ongoing fiscal has been very challenging in terms of demand and pricing; how do you see calendar year 2020 panning out for JSW Steel?

The announcement of elections in early 2019 led to a fall in government expenditure. Compounding matters, there was a squeeze in credit flow to the industry because of the NPA problem in the banking sector. This resulted in a slowdown in the economy, hitting steel prices severely. The trend continued until October 2019, whereafter things started looking up. When I consider the global scenario in the steel sector, it is clear the slump has bottomed out. Starting July-August, we have seen some recovery due to financial easing by central banks globally. The prospects of trade-related issues between China and the US getting resolved have contributed to the improved sentiment. There has also been a huge adjustment on the supply side, almost 180-200 million tonne on an annualised basis in November 2019 compared to May 2019. This has led to a rise in prices.

Demand in the auto and construction sectors is yet to pick up. What factors in your opinion will influence demand and pricing going forward?

For contractors who were awarded contracts in September 2019, disbursement was very inadequate initially. What revived demand in the December quarter was the release of money to the contractors. A second reason was the improvement in credit flow to the industry, which led to restocking. There was also a change in sentiment since prices had started rising globally.

At the same time, bear in mind that the auto sector accounts for only around 8-9 mt or about 9% of the 100 mt of steel consumed in India. The balance demand is from non-auto sectors such as real estate, construction, infrastructure, capital goods and engineering. As far as infrastructure, construction and real estate — commercial, affordable housing and logistics warehousing — are concerned, there has been a revival. This means that sectors consuming around 60% of steel are somewhat stable now. As for capital goods, engineering, auto, packaging and manufacturing, being sectors driven by consumer sentiment, they will take some time to revive.

Are you going to stick to your revised FY20 guidance for steel production and capex? How do you see your foreign subsidiaries performing in FY20?

Making up for what we missed in the first half of FY20 in the latter half was always going to be very difficult. Instead, we are focussed on meeting the revised guidance for steel production and capital expansion. On average, we spend Rs 2,700-3,000 crore per quarter on expansion; as part of our revised capex of Rs 11,000 crore for FY20, we are investing in our Dolvi, Vasind and Tarapur plants. We are also expanding CRM capacity and the pellet plant at Vijaynagar. As far as our foreign subsidiaries are concerned, Q4FY20 is expected to be better than Q3FY20, which saw the start of the recovery process.

What do you expect the realisations for FY20 and calendar year 2020 to be like?

Our Ebitda margins per tonne have been falling steadily over the last three years. From a peak of Rs 13,000 per tonne, it fell to a low of `6,500 per tonne in the September quarter of 2019. But it helps that JSW Steel is a converter, buying iron ore and coking coal and converting it into quality steel products. In past cycles, the problem of depressed margins has lasted for a quarter or two. Once the expensive inventory was exhausted, things got back to normal, with iron ore and coking coal prices correcting in line with steel prices. In the current cycle, iron ore prices have remained at elevated levels even as coking coal prices have seen a correction. It is a matter of time though that an adjustment to costs happens and we are comfortable again. We are trying to reduce and optimise costs, and improve the product mix.

Where do you see iron ore prices headed in the near future?

Certain disruptions at the global level have impacted iron ore prices. Even though 2020 has seen an improvement, we do not see prices returning to the $60-65 per tonne levels of 2019 in this calendar year, considering they are still as high as $90/tonne. But coking coal prices have already corrected to $130-135 per tonne.