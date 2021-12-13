Global investors should invest in India; Make in india: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged the global investors to invest in India, saying the Make in India initiative and the ease of doing business provide tremendous opportunities to the business houses. Mandavia, who visited the India Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 here, said the current atmosphere in India is very conducive for investments and business houses should grab the opportunities.

“Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing business is a big facilitator, and the pace of development has increased,” Mandaviya said. He said India’s middle class is expanding, and consumption power is rising.

“The Prime Minister has invited the global investors to come to the country and invest to strengthen Make-in-India,” he said. Talking about the way India has helped several nations by providing anti-coronavirus vaccines, he said India is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector.

“India is a world leader in the vaccine manufacturing sector.Two Indian companies have not only done the R&D but manufacturing of the vaccines also in the country,” he said.

Mandaviya said that India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity is 310 million doses per month and 86 per cent of the population have got the first dose of the vaccine while 55 per cent of the population above 18 years of age have got the second dose. This is India’s strength.

On the India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, “The pavilion showcases India’s rich culture and its 75 years of journey and provides detailed information on its industries and development. With its theme of a New and Self-reliant India, the Pavilion truly showcases the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and the rich cultural heritage of India.” Mandaviya also said that at the EXPO 2020 he met several officials from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and discussed with them issues related to pharma and health.

“Met FICCI India officials at the IndiaPavilion of Expo2020 Dubai. Discussed various issues related to pharma & health sector. Modi Govt is relentlessly working towards transforming, strengthening the health sector of India & is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector,” he said in a tweet from EXPO 2020.