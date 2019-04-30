Global investors in talks with Mukesh Ambani’s RIL to invest in Jio’s towers, fibre

Bengaluru | Updated: April 30, 2019 11:22:26 AM

Reliance, once dependent on its industrial businesses, reshaped the Indian telecoms industry when it launched its Jio telecoms unit in 2016, taking on rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea with its cut-throat pricing.

Earlier this month, Reliance transferred its fibre and tower undertakings to separate companies to move liabilities worth 1.07 trillion rupees ($ 15.33 billion) out of Jio?s balance sheet.

Canadian pension funds CPPIB, Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (OMERS), British Columbia Pension Corporation (BCPC), sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), investment firms Mubadala and Singapore’s GIC, and Germany’s Allianz SE are among the potential investors, the newspaper reported.

Reliance, CPPIB, OMERS, BCPC, ADIA, Mubadala, GIC and Allianz did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

($1 = 69.7900 Indian rupees)

