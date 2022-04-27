Global financial institution BNY Mellon opens new office in Chennai

Global financial institution BNY Mellon on Tuesday opened a new, state-of-the-art office at Embassy Splendid TechZone in Chennai.

Spread across 10 floors, the 760,000-sq ft space will be the single-largest facility for the company in India, with the capacity to accommodate more than 4,000 employees.

This takes BNY Mellon’s total footprint across India to more than 1.36 million square feet. The country is currently home to BNY Mellon’s largest workforce outside of North America.

Apart from engaging the local artist community to design murals and illustrations on the premises, the office will also host the company’s global art collection in India for the first time, a release said.

The office will accommodate different teams assisting global operations, including Pershing X, a recently launched business unit within Pershing to design innovative solutions for the advisory industry in India.