Global body of capital market regulators IOSCO to conduct week-long campaign for investors’ awareness in October

Global body of capital market regulators IOSCO today said it will hold a week-long campaign starting October 1 to promote investor education in the rapidly changing environment of online and technological innovations. This is the second annual World Investor Week campaign by IOSCO. The investors campaign during October 1-7, 2018 will highlight the importance of investor education and protection, and foster learning opportunities for investors, given today’s rapidly changing environment of online and technological innovations, IOSCO said in a statement.

Many members leverage the event to organise further investor education activities throughout the year, it added. IOSCO (International Organisation of Securities Commissions) is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognised as the global standard setter for securities regulation. The Indian markets regulator Sebi is a member of IOSCO.

“The IOSCO World Investor Week not only effectively communicates key messages to market participants regarding investor education, investor protection and financial literacy but also encourages and facilitates new initiatives among our members,” said Ashley Alder, chair of the IOSCO board and CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

During last year’s week-long campaign, IOSCO members and stakeholders from some 80 jurisdictions on six continents engaged in a range of activities, offering investor-focused information and services, staging contests to increase awareness of the importance of investor education, organising workshops and conferences, and conducting local or national campaigns in their jurisdictions.