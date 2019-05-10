Glimmer of hope for Jet Airways: Two investors put in bids ahead of today evening deadline

The last day for submission of EoI in the airline ends today at 6 PM.

A view of the Jet Airways ticket counter at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

There could be a chance of  Jet Airways’ revival as the beleaguered airline on Friday received two unsolicited bids, State Bank of India (SBI) told reporters in Mumbai. “(We have) made disproportionate efforts to keep Jet flying,” the bank’s chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters, global news agency Reuters reported. The last day for submission of expressions of interest (EoI) in the airline ends at 6 pm today. The development follows soon after the news surfaced that a UK based businessman by the name Jason Unsworth has submitted an EoI in the ailing airline. Jason Unsworth had tweeted from an unverified Twitter handle that he has submitted an application to SBI as the bank is to decide upon the winner on 10 May 2019.

The British businessman also said that the EoI is a joint submission by Lakshay Uttam (My World Venture), Lalit Verma (Future Trend Capital), Dhiiraj (Redcliffe Capital), and Sachin Nalawade (Malhar Hospitality & Events). Interestingly, the name of Jet Airways co-founder Naresh Goyal was also mentioned in the joint application. However, this was negated by Naresh Goyal’s daughter on Twitter itself saying that her father is not a part of the consortium.

Jet Airways: A timeline

Jet Airways had been struggling to stay afloat for the past few months before finally announcing a temporary shutdown on 17 April 2019 after the consortium of the lenders, led by SBI, declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal had to step down as chairman on 25 March. His wife, Anita Goyal, also quit from the board of members.

Meanwhile, the pilot’s union of the beleaguered airline had recently approached the Supreme Court asking it to direct the SBI to release interim funding to the airline. Around 22,000 employees of Jet Airways have found themselves out of jobs since the Jet Airways crash. The pending four months salaries of these employees is also a pertinent issue.

The stock of Jet Airways closed the day at Rs 146, down 1.40, or 0.95 per cent on NSE.

