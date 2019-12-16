Glenmark’s Baddi manufacturing unit receives GMP certificate from European regulator

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 347.00, up 1.96 per cent on BSE in the morning trade.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that its Baddi manufacturing unit has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate from European regulator State Institute for Drug control (SUKL). “The European regulator has just issued a certificate of compliance for the facility stating that it complies with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laid down in the directive 2003/94/EC which stipulates the requirements to fulfil GMP recommendations of WHO,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Baddi manufacturing unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was inspected by SUKL in the week of October 21 this year, the filing added. The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 347.00, up 1.96 per cent on BSE in the morning trade.