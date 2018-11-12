GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare rated ‘hold’; Q2 FY19 results surpassed expectations

GSK’s 14% y-o-y revenue growth was largely volume led—up 13.7% y-o-y—aided by domestic revenue growth of 10.7% and export revenue spurt of 74% y-o-y.

GSK Consumer’s (GSK’s) Q2FY19 revenue, Ebitda and PAT growth of 14%, 35% and 43% y-o-y, respectively, surpassed estimates. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of strong volume spurt—domestic volume jumped 13.7% y-o-y (2.4% base), a multi-quarter high on two-years’ average. The volume surge was led by rural recovery, focus on high science-led innovation, new launches (Horlicks protein+ and Growth+) and improved communication. Gross margin rose 498bps y-o-y; this, coupled with ad spends savings of 187bps y-o-y (owing to new initiatives of reaching consumers and likely lower competitive intensity from Complan), led to Ebitda margin jumping 437bps y-o-y. On robust Q2FY19 numbers, we revise up FY19/20e EPS 9.1%/10.5%, respectively. We retain 30x FY20e EPS to arrive at revised TP of Rs 7,297 (earlier Rs 6,604). However, maintain Hold due to over-hang of outcome of Horlicks brand’s strategic review.

Robust domestic volume growth

GSK’s 14% y-o-y revenue growth was largely volume led—up 13.7% y-o-y—aided by domestic revenue growth of 10.7% and export revenue spurt of 74% y-o-y. The company’s new launches—Horlicks protein+ and Growth+—have gained meaningful traction and market shares, though it’s still early days. We believe, with new management at the helm, GSK is now focusing on Horlicks where it believes it has a right to win. Business auxiliary income too jumped 19% y-o-y.

Q2FY19 conference call: Key takeaways

Horlicks continues to be at first position in the HFD category with volume market share of 49.5% and value market share of 43.3%. Ad spend during the quarter was more effective, hence flat y-o-y. Horlicks protein plus has a market share of 4.6% in the protein segment; gaining share q-o-q. Rural growth at 1.5x urban growth.

Outlook and valuations: Gradual revival; maintain ‘HOLD’

The stock has sharply underperformed due to subdued financial performance over the past two years. However, we believe, the worst is behind it as management has sharpened focus on deepening penetration and innovation. Sustainable demand revival, execution of strategy, competitive intensity and outcome of parent’s strategic review of Horlicks remain key monitorables. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’. At CMP, the stock trades at 29.0x FY20e EPS.

Overall business

* Sachets volume continued to grow in high double digits led by visible distribution & strong on-air support.

* Management to drive HFD consumption by brand-building initiatives and continue to strengthen/expand initiatives.

* Strategic review by GSK plc will end in December, 2018, until then it is business as usual.

* Overall, management believes there are macroeconomic tailwinds for the FMCG sector due to India still being a macro nutrient deficient country.