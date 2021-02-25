  • MORE MARKET STATS

GJEPC working with govt on e-comm policy for gems, jewellery exporters

By: |
February 25, 2021 4:29 PM

On the partnership with eBay, Shah urged the council's members to register on the eBay platform as they are offering 3 months free subscription to get listed.

GJEPC chairman expressed confidence that the policy would be ready by March or April.

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday said it is working with the government to formulate a comprehensive e-commerce policy for the sector players to promote exports.

GJPEC chairman Colin Shah said the council has also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eBay to reach global markets through this platform.

Related News

He expressed confidence that the policy would be ready by March or April.

The council and the government are is engaging with various stakeholders like the Post, RBI and Customs to come up with the policy and procedural facilitations for enabling domestic exporters to undertake retail B2C exports through e-commerce, he told reporters.

With the Customs, he said, “we are working for an SOP (standard operating procedure) on courier (import and export), RMS (risk management systems) based clearance and fast track systems”.

“GJEPC is working with the government for a comprehensive e-commerce policy for gems and jewellery for SEZ and DTA exporters,” he added.

On the partnership with eBay, Shah urged the council’s members to register on the eBay platform as they are offering 3 months free subscription to get listed.

“This partnership with eBay will help all our exporters, including MSMEs, across the country,” he added.

This partnership would help in reaching global markets, enable MSMES to reach out to overseas customers, and broad basing of exports and with eBay, “we hope to reach 100s of countries”, he noted.

Under the MoU, eBay will create a microsite (‘Made in India’ page) for GJEPC members selling on its websites.

eBay India Country Manager Vidmay Naini said the online platform would handhold members of GJEPC and provide training.

The company is working on its payment platform to extend it in India later this year, Naini added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. GJEPC working with govt on e-comm policy for gems jewellery exporters
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tiger Global led $100M round catapults construction material startup Infra.Market into unicorn club
2Instagram brings Reels to Lite app in India as Facebook-owned company looks to fill TikTok gap
3Govt continuously working to improve ease of doing biz in pharma sector, says Sadananda Gowda