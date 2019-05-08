Gillette India profit up 37% at Rs 48 crore in Jan-Mar

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 10:08:01 PM

FMCG major Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 48.40 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

Gillette India profit up 37% at Rs 48 crore in Jan-Mar (Reuters File photo)

FMCG major Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 48.40 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 35.52 crore during the same period last fiscal, Gillette India said in a statement.

Total income from operations rose Rs 468.84 during the quarter against Rs 452.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company dropped by 1.62 per cent to close at Rs 7,282 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Gillette India profit up 37% at Rs 48 crore in Jan-Mar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition