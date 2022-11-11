Gig platforms gain ground at IT firms to tackle talent crunch

Several Indian IT companies are stepping up their gig workforce platforms with the dual objective of addressing the talent crunch as well as moonlighting. Gig platforms enable companies to find temporary talent based on project requirements, and employees get a chance to work on side projects in their spare time.

Gig or freelance workforce is emerging as one of the top levers to address the demand-supply gap in the tech industry, according to Nasscom. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of the surveyed companies in India are employing gig workers this year, a higher share compared to 57% of the organisations in 2020, according to report by Nasscom and Indeed in partnership with AON.

For instance, Pune-based Tech Mahindra has already built an external marketplace called BeGig that enables employers to hire freelance workforce. This cloud native platform aims to match the right resources to the right projects. The system has more than 20,000 freelancers registered with a variety of technical, domain and management skills. The platform is in line with the company’s plans to form a “moonlighting with boundaries” policy in future.

Cognizant Technology Solutions also has separate policies for moonlighting and gig working. “We do not allow dual full-time employment as it is a breach of contract and is unethical. But it should not be equated with gig working.

Also read Tech in turmoil: Talent disruption in India’s IT sector and the ‘M’ word

“First, gig roles must be based on the principles of trust, disclosure with the employer, ensuring no conflict of interest and data security. Second, we offer a lot of flexibility at work and encourage a culture for open communication so that employees keen to take up a gig role can have transparent discussions with their managers, evaluate the possibilities and get consent, as applicable,” said Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India.

Recently, Infosys said in an email to employees that anyone who wishes to take up gig work may do so with prior approval of their manager and respective HR heads. Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh indicated during the last earnings call that the company is in the process of developing more comprehensive policies around gig work.

Infosys has set up a platform called Accelerate through which employees can take up gigs outside of their core work. This platform has seen a surge in demand of late and in the last quarter, over 5,000 employees applied and some 600 were assigned Accelerate projects.

The gig economy over the last two years has evolved significantly. “Focus on specialised skills requirement, employee demand elasticity, and cost optimization are enabling organisations to embed gig for technology roles which traditionally were restricted to HR and support functions. Notably, software development, UI/UX design and data analytics have emerged as the top three in-demand giggable skills within the technology sector,” Nasscom said.