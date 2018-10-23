GI tag: 326 products including Kancheepuram silk saree, Alphonso Mango, Kolhapuri Chappal registered so far

The other benefits of registration of GI include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

As many as 326 products such as Kancheepuram silk saree, Alphonso Mango, Nagpur Orange and Kolhapuri Chappal have been registered as geographical indications (GI) so far, according to government data. “The GI Registry hits a new milestone with the registration of 326 Geographical Indications classified into different categories. This also includes 14 foreign GIs,” the Cell for IPR Promotions & Management (CIPAM) said in a tweet. CIPAM is an arm of the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP).

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin. Once a product gets this tag, any person or company can not sell a similar item under that name.

This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. The other benefits of registration of GI include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports. Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers. It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.

The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributed to its origin in a defined geographical locality, region or country.

Under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property, geographical indications are covered as an element of intellectual property rights (IPRs). They are also covered under the WTOs Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement. India’s Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act 1999, has come into force with effect from September 15, 2003.