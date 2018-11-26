Getting Dell job offers on email? Beware, these may be fake; here’s what company says

By: | Updated: November 26, 2018 12:43 PM

Dell India has cautioned the aspirants and applicants who want to secure a job offer at the multinational computer technology company, advising them to beware of fake offers by fraudsters who leverage the vulnerabilities of potential candidates.

Dell India has cautioned the aspirants and applicants who want to secure a job offer at the multinational computer technology company, advising them to beware of fake offers by fraudsters who leverage the vulnerabilities of potential candidates. Dell India has also posted a warning on its official website stating, “not to respond to or interact with any individual/entity who/which issues any emails/letters making demand for money from people on the pretext of being called for interviews/employment in Dell.”

The company is not in any way associated with such emails and can’t be held liable for the actions of either the perpetrators or the victims, it noted, further focussing on an email scam directed at potential candidates.

An email to the company, on the issue, went answered at the time of reporting and the response would be updated as and when received.

“Dell does not have any policy of demanding money from candidates for attending interviews or for providing job offers. Genuine job openings in Dell are posted on the Dell career website and any job applications received by Dell will be reviewed and taken forward on merit based on the requirement within the company,” it said.

Dell also said that the general public are also advised not to be attracted or lured by any communications that solicits payment and promises for interviews or employment.

Dell is an American multinational computer technology company based in Round Rock, Texas, US.

