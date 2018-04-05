Getting connected in real-time

When Idea Cellular wanted to drive superior customer experience at its pan-India retail stores, it decided to bring in the expertise of a Gurgaon-based start-up called Xvidia Technologies.

The cloud, like many new technologies transforming business and society, is gaining significant traction. When Idea Cellular wanted to drive superior customer experience at its pan-India retail stores, it decided to bring in the expertise of a Gurgaon-based start-up called Xvidia Technologies; the latter has deployed its retail store applications to boost the telco’s customer engagement with real-time content push and agent-customer interaction monitoring. Leveraging expertise in cloud applications, Xvidia has developed Idea-specific use cases for the customer service delivery team to monitor agent-customer interaction in their retail stores, using the video infrastructure with backup on cloud. Pushing multimedia content centrally using Xvidia’s Xonecast application enables Idea to publish offers and commercials across the retail display panels. “These technologies have not just boosted productivity but have also enabled the paperless audit,” says Sanjay Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Xvidia Technologies. “Our endeavour has been to be innovative and responsive to their (Idea Cellular) needs and we have benefitted immensely in terms of technology maturity over the years. Idea has been one of the early customers for Xvidia.” Xvidia Technologies, as the video technology partner of Idea Cellular, has deployed its solutions in both company owned and franchisee retail stores across the country. Xvidia runs the Digital Signage as a managed service offering to Idea wherein the multilingual marketing content is published on the screens, across the stores. “Both our existing subscribers and new prospective walk-in customers are now being updated with centralised, real-time content on offers and packages across all Idea stores,” says Navanit Narayan, chief service delivery officer, Idea Cellular. Building on patented software architecture, advanced computerised vision and deep learning algorithms backed with experience in software development for large scale surveillance deployments, Xvidia has deployments across industries. With a robust expansion programme for the Indian subcontinent, Xvidia plans to create a partner eco-system for business customers.