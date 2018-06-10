Get Rs 1200 discount on your domestic flight ticket today: Check how

The offer, which started on Saturday, ends today i.e. June 10, 2018. (IE image)

If you are planning to buy a domestic flight ticket today, here’s an offer you can’t resist. Yatra.com is providing Rs 1200 discount on domestic flights booking. But there are a few conditions. You need to buy the domestic flight tickets through Amazon Pay wallet and the minimum booking amount should not be less than Rs 5000. That means if you buy a domestic flight ticket for Rs 5000, the effective cost of the ticket for you would be just Rs 3800 after the discount.

You also need to use promo code YTAMZ18 to avail the offer.

The Rs 1200 discount will be provided in two parts – Rs 600 instant discount and Rs 600 cashback in the Amazon Pay wallet within three days. One customer can avail the offer only once during the offer period that ends today.

Here are some more terms and conditions (visit Yatra.com for more details):

– Via latest version of Yatra mobile app, the offer is valid on Android and iOS-based devices only. You can download the app from play store.

– In case of cancellation/refund, the discount will be either reversed or deducted from the total refund due.

The offer, which started on Saturday, ends today i.e. June 10, 2018.