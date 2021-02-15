Germany’s Schwing Stetter sets up fifth facility in TN

The company will continue to invest in this facility in the next couple of years.

Schwing Stetter India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Schwing GmbH, a $ 1.30 billion German concreting machinery manufacturer and part of XCMG group, has inaugurated its fifth manufacturing facility at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

The integrated facility of 52 acres will now become a global manufacturing hub for Schwing’s concrete boom pumps, stationary pumps, self-loading mixers, shotcrete pumps, excavators, wheel loaders and motor graders. The plant will export to international markets across Africa to Asean and cater to the internal needs of Schwing’s subsidiaries across the globe. Schwing Stetter signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government through the Global Investors Meet in 2019 and has already invested Rs 300 crore in this facility. The company will continue to invest in this facility in the next couple of years.

Schwing Stetter, the market leader in concreting equipment industry, currently has four factories located in Sriperumbadur in Tamil Nadu. The new facility, built to be sustainable with a natural green cover, focuses on ensuring digitalisation of all equipment’s and production process with an extensive usage of telematics, IoT and robotic machine learning. The new facility will also include a NABL certified quality testing lab and a custom bonded warehouse facility, said a company statement.

V G Sakthikumar, MD, Schwing Stetter India, said,“This new facility is the beginning of our journey towards industry 4.0. The smart facility has taken all initiatives to be a sustainable manufacturing unit. The newly inaugurated facility will export to international markets across Africa to Asean and cater to the internal needs of Schwing’s subsidiaries across the globe. Having entered the export market of Bauma, Munich and Eastern Europe, from this global manufacturing hub, we expect to enter Brazil, USA and GCC market.”

The global manufacturing hub will employ woman workforce in the shop floor as part of initiative towards equality and empowerment of women. The company plans to induct 25% of its shop floor staff as women and this facility is created with all the amenities required by the women workforce. The facility also has space for creating future expansion and hydraulic excavator factory will be ready in the next three months to add a capacity of 7,500 units per year. Presently, in this factory, Schwing has increased production capacities of pump by 50%, truck mounted boom pump by four times, self-loading mixers by five times and truck mixers and batching plant capacity to go up by two times.