German firm Steag Energy opens centre in Kerala

The new facility at RSET (Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology), Kochi is targeted initially, to perk up the academic business interface.

Indian arm of German firm Steag Energy Services GmbH has opened a centre in Kerala. The new facility at RSET (Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology), Kochi is targeted initially, to perk up the academic business interface.

“The 4,000-sq ft centre will enable students to convert their ideas to prototypes,” says Steag Energy Services India chairman Jacob T Verghese. The state-of-the-art centre targets teaming up with stakeholders like Cochin Refinery, FACT, Cochin Shipbuilding Yard, Kochi Metro, Kochi Water Metro, Kochi airport, Kochi Smart Mission (KSML), Fraunhofer Innovation Hub, the Kerala Start-up Mission, institutions like Makers Village and Fablabs. This will leverage the talent of over 4,000 Rajagiri academic community at the graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels in engineering, social sciences and business studies.

“The new facility will foster greater collaboration between academia and industry,” according to German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner who inaugurated the centre. As Essen-based Steag’s Indian subsidiary, the company has a portfolio spanning engineering, O&M and IT solutions. In India, it has an installed capacity of generating over 11,000 MW from coal, wind, solar, biogas, mine gas and geothermal plants and has 1,600 employees. It owns and operates a 90-MW battery storage system.

The firm is also associated as the owner-engineer for the waste-to-energy plant coming up at Brahmapuram in Kochi. For RSET, which hosts a bi-annual Indo-German Summit to foster collaborative programme with German universities, the new facility is not the first collaborative move, says Mathew Vattathara, director, RSET. It has been in parleys to have students from German universities join students of Rajagiri in the training programmes at the Centre for Smart City Technologies from 2021.