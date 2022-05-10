German cleaning major Karcher eyes bigger market, seeks larger presence in offices, industrial units

With an eye to stretch its presence in India, Germany’s cleaning giant Karcher group said the company wants to capitalise the demand for sanitary and consumer cleaning technologies after the pandemic. The company also claimed that its cleaning technologies, especially steam-cleaning and mopping, can kill various Covid virus, and it has been proven at a Berlin-based laboratory.

Realising India’s demand for hygienic and cleanliness, Karcher expects the market for cleaning solutions and technology to grow at 25% in near future. “As hospitality industry including hotels, restaurants, malls comes back in business, we expect the market in professional to grow at about 25%,” says Jatinder Kaul, managing director Karcher India.

Praising the Swachta mission, espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Axel Stolz, executive vice-president (sales exports), Karcher, said: “Sensing the rising demand for hygenic products, we see a huge growth in India”.

When asked the qualities of products, Stolz said, “Though the company is open to bring the machines in affordable range, it will not compromise on quality. However, we do not want to compete in the segment where we have to compromise on the quality”.

Stolz said the company is exploring the possibility of expanding its local production through its existing JV and also new partnerships. Karcher already has a JV manufacturing partnership in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Out of Karcher’s 3,000 plus global product portfolio, about 250 products across industrial and consumer categories are available in India. Right from mechanised broom and mechanised mopping or steam cleaning devices for home use to high suction power industrial vacuums, municipal machines for cleaning public areas, washing bays for cleaning cars and commercial vehicles, Karcher almost caters to every cleaning demand – industrial as well as consumer.