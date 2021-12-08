Geospatial economy has potential to grow by near 13% by 2025

It has already implemented guidelines for Geospatial Data (Guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services including maps) in 2021.

India’s geospatial economy is currently valued at Rs 38,972 crore, but has the potential to grow by 12.8% to Rs 63,100 crore by 2025 end, according to India Geospatial “Artha” report, released on Tuesday.

The report which was launched at the GeoSmart India 2021, in presence of Amit Khare, advisor to the Prime Minister and Kiran Kumar, Vikram Sarabhai, professor, ISRO, states that if the government of India implements the three geospatial policies by 2022, which are currently in the draft stage, the Indian Geospatial economy has the potential to double in a year.

The central government is currently in the process of finalising the draft National Geospatial Policy (NGP) and a draft of the Indian Satellite Navigation Policy (SATNAV Policy). It has already implemented guidelines for Geospatial Data (Guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services including maps) in 2021.