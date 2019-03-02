Geneva Motor Show: Skoda Kamiq’s world premiere to take place next week

With the Kamiq, Skoda also aims to tap into a new, younger target group that pursues a modern, adventure-oriented lifestyle in the increasingly popular city SUV segment.

The city SUV is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and, with a length of 4,241mm, claims to offers generous amounts of space.

Skoda has announced it is adding a third model to its European SUV portfolio: the Kamiq. Just like with the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs, the name ‘Kamiq’ also originates from the language of the Inuit people who live in northern Canada and Greenland—it essentially means something that fits perfectly. Sitting in the growing city SUV segment, the Kamiq, the company said, perfectly combines the advantages of an SUV—such as higher ground clearance and an elevated seating position—with the agility of a compact car. “With an emotive design, state-of-the-art assistance and infotainment systems, a generous amount of space, and numerous features, the new Kamiq equally fulfils the needs of both family- and lifestyle-oriented customers,” the company said in a statement.

Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said, “By introducing the Kamiq, we are completing our successful European SUV portfolio at the lower end. As our first city SUV, the Kamiq will captivate new customer groups for the Skoda brand, and it is therefore an important component of our model campaign. The Kamiq offers an attractive overall package and combines SUV-typical characteristics such as the elevated seat position and a good view of the road with agile handling, an emotive design, a high level of safety, and state-of-the-art connectivity. Furthermore, its generous amount of space and many Simply Clever features make it a real Skoda.”

The Kamiq continues the SUV design language from the Kodiaq and Karoq, and comes with new visual highlights such as the split headlights featuring the daytime running lights above the main headlights. The city SUV is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and, with a length of 4,241mm, claims to offers generous amounts of space.

“With the expansion of our SUV family, we have not only focused on a uniform design language, the clear line of the names containing a K and a Q also accentuates the coherence and has a high recognition value,” added Alain Favey, Skoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

With the Kamiq, Skoda also aims to tap into a new, younger target group that pursues a modern, adventure-oriented lifestyle in the increasingly popular city SUV segment. Apart from a car’s off-road appearance, a high level of efficiency is especially important in this segment and the Kamiq is therefore exclusively available with front-wheel drive.

Its world première will take place next week at Geneva Motor Show.

