Generative AI is transforming how businesses run under Gen Z leaders

– By Sumit Sabharwal

Every generation forms a unique relationship with technology, and the youngest one in every era is usually the most dexterous at using the latest tools and solutions. Gen Z is the most tech-savvy generation of the current age which grew up alongside the rise of the internet, and never experienced a world without smartphones, social media, and on-demand streaming services. As this cluster of technocrats is entering the workforce, the latest developments in AI technology are disrupting businesses worldwide. Tools like ChatGPT, Dall-E, Jasper AI, Rytr, etc are riding the latest wave of generative AI technology, and it would be interesting to see how Gen-Z is going to leverage it in their business ventures.

A Brief about Generative AI

Generative AI is a branch of Artificial Intelligence focussed on generating new, previously unseen data by using a set of learned patterns or rules. Latest technological innovations like machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks enable the generative AI technology to produce new outputs, such as graphics, audios, videos, or text. When used efficiently, these outputs can be used to improve various processes of your business.

Here are a few examples of how Gen-Z business leaders are leveraging generative AI.

Business Advice

Bots like ChatGPT are trained on humongous amounts of data from various industries, including real-world business scenarios. This means that ChatGPT has an extensive and diverse knowledge base to draw conclusions. The database is continually updated, reflecting the latest trends and best practices in the business world. It can provide on-demand, tailored responses to your queries that can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

For example, a Gen Z Founder & CEO of an e-commerce tech platform leverages the powerful abilities of ChatGPT to get business advice for his startup. The tool is capable of providing recommendations on a wide range of topics, such as marketing strategies, financial management, human resources, operations, etc, and Gen Z leaders like him are using it to grow their businesses creatively. It would be interesting to see if more Gen Z leaders start making their business decisions based on generative AI chatbots as their assistants.

Automation

Businesses can integrate generative AI tools into their own applications or services to provide personalized and efficient support to their customers. For instance, ChatGPT’s integration with an HCM platform can help recruiters to automate job posting, interviews, employee engagement, etc. The use cases of API integration can differ as per requirements, but every business can save time, resources, and deliver great user experience with the right approach to it.

A website building platform offered by a Gen Z led company, can be integrated with ChatGPT and Dall-E to automate many workflows of a website. The platform is already a no-code builder, so such integrations would bring considerable convenience to web development for non-tech users. Similarly, Gen Z leaders can make many user-centric improvements in their products by integrations with generative AI.

Content Generation

Advanced AI tools can generate high-quality, well-researched, highly engaging content in a matter of seconds. Text-based generative AI tools like ChatGPT can analyze vast amounts of information and distill it into concise, easy-to-understand language. Additionally, they can generate content in a variety of formats for specific usage. For example, HR managers can use ChatGPT for job descriptions, employee handbooks, training materials, performance reviews, internal communications, etc.

Recently, a Gen Z entrepreneur in the real-estate sector, shared how ChatGPT can help in writing commercial leases. You can start with a simple prompt to create generic contract templates and then refine it further by suggesting changes to the tool until you get a perfect output. Other gen Z leaders utilizing generative AI for similar requirements are smartly making their business processes swift, efficient, and more productive.

In conclusion, Gen Z’s familiarity with latest technologies like generative AI makes them uniquely positioned to succeed in their businesses. With their quick adaptability, Gen Z entrepreneurs are able to execute their business plans at a faster pace, giving them a significant advantage over their predecessors. Their tech-savvy approach to entrepreneurship and their willingness to take risks, combined with their entrepreneurial spirit, will undoubtedly lead to the creation of many cutting-edge, successful businesses.

(Sumit Sabharwal is the CEO of TeamLease HRTech. Views expressed are the author’s own.)