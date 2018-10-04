General Motor launches India-designed EV prototype

GMTC-I houses a design studio and an engineering centre. The India centre contributes to a significant percentage of the GM global programmes.

General Motor Technical Centre in India (TCI) has showcased its locally built prototype electric vehicle called Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) at the 37th FISITA World Automotive Congress in Chennai on Wednesday. Unveiling the vehicle, General Motors vice president — Global Propulsion Systems Dan Nicholson said the world-class capability at GMTC-I made it an important part of GM’s global engineering operations.

Engineering is a global function for General Motors and the India design centre is an integral part of it. GMTC-I houses a design studio and an engineering centre. The India centre contributes to a significant percentage of the GM global programmes. It is focused on global programmes including design, analysis and development of vehicles and propulsion systems. “The world-class engineering capability we have at GMTC-I in Bengaluru is playing a significant role in GM delivering its commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” said Nicholson.

As part of GM’s global engineering operations, GMTC-I offered India’s leading designers and engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge global technology projects, and the potential for global careers, he added. Joining Nicholson at the REEV unveiling, Brian McMurray, GMTC-I vice president — engineering and operations, said the intellectual horsepower of GM’s designers and engineers in India was further demonstrated in the team’s 71 technical papers accepted by FISITA, covering various innovation areas.

“As well as looking to the future of personal mobility, GMTC-I plays an important role in GM’s global core business: designing and engineering world-class vehicles that inspire passion for safer tomorrow,” he added.