General insurers post 12% gross premium growth till October

General insurers posted a growth of 12.4% (year-on-year) in gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 96,204.76 crore till October in the current financial year against Rs 85,589.90 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Among the four public sector insurance firms, Oriental Insurance registered the highest growth of 14.74% in the seven-month period, followed by New India Assurance Company at 8.22%. The other two insurers — United India Insurance and National Insurance Company — reported negative growth, data from the General Insurance Council showed.

Among the general insurers, New India Assurance continued its dominant position with a market share of around 14.57%. All four public sector insurers have a combined market share of 40.37%.

Private players, including Bharti AXA General Insurance, SBI General Insurance and Tata AIG, reported high double-digit growth. Among the private insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance had a market share of 8.9% and saw a gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 8,559.15 crore in April to October against Rs 7,581.41 crore in the previous financial year, growing by 12.9%.

According to industry experts, the growth has been coming mostly from segments such as health, motor third-party and personal accident cover. “While, motor own damage saw negative growth, there has been positive growth in the motor third-party insurance. Aviation and personal accident policies also grew by over 20% in the current financial year. However, growth from traditional lines of business such as engineering and fire insurance has been lower at single digit,” a senior industry official said.

Currently, health and motor insurance constitute around 63% of the total general insurance business.

Apart from general insurance, stand-alone health insurance companies also saw a surge in their premium at 40% in the first seven months of the current financial year.

Six standalone health insurers have seen tremendous growth so far this year, with Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Cigna TTK Health Insurance having grown by 88% and 84.54%, respectively, in the first seven months of this financial year.

While special public sector insurers such as Agriculture Insurance Company of India and Export Credit Guaranteed Corporation of India saw a growth of -0.37%, the General Insurance Council data showed.