General Electric Hands Ex-CEO $10 Million Exit Package After 14-Month Stint

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 1:44 PM

General Electric Co.’s former chief executive officer, John Flannery, will collect an exit package worth more than $10 million after his abrupt departure from the beleaguered manufacturer.

General Electric Hands Ex-CEO Million Exit Package After 14-Month Stint (Reuters)

General Electric Co.’s former chief executive officer, John Flannery, will collect an exit package worth more than $10 million after his abrupt departure from the beleaguered manufacturer. Flannery will get $4.25 million in severance, and vesting restrictions will be lifted on equity awards worth at least $3.75 million that he was previously given, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. That comes on top of pension benefits worth at least $21.9 million that the longtime GE executive can start collecting at age 60, plus about $2.16 million in deferred compensation.

GE announced Oct. 1 that Flannery, 57, would step down after a 14-month stint as CEO in which the company lost more than $100 billion in market value amid one of the deepest slumps in its 126-year history. The slide continued this week under Flannery’s successor, Larry Culp, as GE disclosed an expanded federal accounting probe and worsening troubles at its ailing power business.

“John Flannery dedicated 32 years of service to GE, and the arrangements reached with him, including his eligibility for the GE Supplementary Pension Plan, reflect that service,” the Boston-based company said in an email. “The severance payment for Mr. Flannery represents less than one year’s combined salary and target cash bonus.”

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. General Electric Hands Ex-CEO $10 Million Exit Package After 14-Month Stint
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition