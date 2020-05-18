General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in Jio Platforms

The move will put Reliance Industries RIL ) on road to becoming debt free this year.

Private equity major General Atlantic will pick up a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms for close to Rs 6,600 crore ($875 million), making this its largest investment in India. The move will put Reliance Industries (RIL) on road to becoming debt free this year. RIL’s net debt currently stands at Rs 1.6 lakh crore. In addition, the deal further repositions Jio Platforms as a technology company.

The deal also places Jio in the elite company of Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, Uber and other global technology leaders, where General Atlantic has invested.

In less than four weeks, together with the $5.8 billion infusion by Facebook (announced on April 21), and Silver Lake at $750 million (announced on May 4), Vista Equity Partners at $1.5 billion (announced on May 8), General Atlantic’s investment now takes the equity inflow into Jio Platforms to $8.82 billion (Rs 67,194.75 crore) and total equity sale to nearly 15%.

General Atlantic infusion, which is on similar lines as Vista and Silver Lake, values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore, a 12.5% premium to valuation of Rs 4.62 lakh crore post the Facebook investment. Jio Platforms enterprise value is Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The investment will further help in pegging equity value of Jio Platforms and also improve the cash flows, thus, accelerating the company’s deleveraging initiative, said analysts at Axis Capital.

Global investors of different hues are looking at Jio Platforms as a long-term investment because it offers the opportunity of providing a host of digital services to the second most populated country in the world with a unique technologies and platforms.

Of course the money will come in handy. Although Reliance Jio’s operating cash flows jumped 149% year-on-year in FY20, thanks to a big jump in the operating profits and lower working capital investments, the higher capex of Rs 67,200 crore resulted in a negative free cash flow of Rs 50,700 crore. Over the past five years, Reliance Jio has reported a negative free cash flow of $24 billion, analysts at Jefferies noted.

Moreover, analysts at JP Morgan pointed out that RIL’s organic free cash flow generation for FY21 could be impacted and if the reported capex continues to be in the range of Rs 60,000-80,000 crore, it would be FCF-negative again in FY21E.

The rise in Jio’s ARPU (average revenue per user) during Q4FY20 was lacklustre, analysts said despite the fairly sharp 14-53% hike in tariffs in early December. However, the addition to net subscriptions was up 18% at 17 million, allaying concerns that the discipline in tariffs might not sustain. The lower level of churn, analysts at Jefferies noted reflect Jio’s 7-20% discount to tariffs of Bharti Airtel’s, even after the hikes.

The RIL management has said it would like to be debt-free by 2020. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that the company continues to deleverage its balance sheet via stake sales in subsidiaries, rights issues and slowing down new investment. Moody’s Investors Service has observed that including the recently announced rights issue ($7 billion) and the investments by Silver Lake and Facebook, RIL has announced initiatives that could reduce net debt by about $13.6 billion from reported net debt of $21.4 billion as on March 31, 2020.