GE Renewable to supply 99.9 MW wind turbines to Continuum Energy

GE Renewable Energy said on Thursday it has received an order from Continuum Green Energy to supply 99.9 megawatt (MW) of wind power turbines for the Rajkot wind farms in Gujarat. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The development follows GE and Continuum signing an agreement to supply turbines to the 148.5 MW Morjar wind farm in Gujarat in 2021. Continuum is majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

“GE Renewable Energy secured over 1.2 GW orders in India last year, making it the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer supplier in India,” Deepak Maloo, regional sales leader of the company said.

The turbine was designed at GE’s technology centre in Bengaluru, and the blades are being manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara. The assembling will take place at the GE multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune, the company said.