GE Renewable Energy bags ReNew Power order for 300 MW wind turbines

US major GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Indian clean energy firm ReNew Power to provide 120 GE 2.5-132 turbines for the Gadhsisa Wind Farm in Gujarat, according to a GE statement. A company statement here on Wednesday said the wind farm with a proposed installed capacity of 300 MW will be the largest full turnkey project by GE Renewable Energy in India. The project will power the equivalent of 11 lakh homes in India with clean and reliable electricity, it said.

“ReNew Power successfully bid for this project in the third round of auctions conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India in February,” it said. “The 2.5-132 turbines have been designed primarily at GE’s technology centre in Bengaluru, and built on learnings from more than 22,000 GE wind turbines around the world.

“This turbine is a significant improvement over previous versions, with improved rotor diameter, wind capture and 30 per cent more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than GE’s 2.3-116 turbine.” GE’s current footprint in India expands across 37 wind farms, and has 1.8 gigawatt (GW) of capacity across the country, it added.

Commenting on the development, Mahesh Palashikar, Region Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in Asia, said in the statement: “This is an important milestone for GE in India and this relationship with ReNew will help us expand our turnkey capabilities across Asia.” According to the statement, GE has also recently introduced its 2.7 MW low windspeed machine turbine, including the largest-ever rotor installed in India, which is currently being tested in Gujarat.