GE Power resumes production at Noida plant

According to statement all non-manufacturing employees shall continue to work from home until May 17, 2020, or further notice.

GE Power India on Tuesday said it has resumed production at its facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on May 2, the company had resumed operations at it Durgapur plant in West Bengal.

The company had suspended operations temporarily at its facilities located at Durgapur and Noida due to the lockdown imposed by the government in March to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

From May 12, 2020, after obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authorities, the company has resumed its manufacturing operations at its Noida factory, to the extent permitted by the local administration, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company is taking all precautions, safety and social distancing measures and implementing all applicable guidelines issued by central, state and local authorities across its operations/offices for prevention and containment of COVID-19, the company said.

“We will continue to follow the recommendations/advisories as may be issued from time to time by the relevant authorities,” it stated.