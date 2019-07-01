GE Power India bags orders worth Rs 2,311 crore from NTPC

GE Power India arm GE Steam Power will supply wet FGD systems for the three NTPC coal plants.

GE Power India Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 2,311 crore (USD 335 million) from state-owned NTPC. The orders are for supply and installation of wet Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems at three coal-based power plants.

The three power plants are IGSTPP Jhajjar (3×500 MW) of Aravali Power Company Private Ltd (APCPL); Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I & Stage II of NTPC and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (3×660 MW)of NTPC, a GE Power India statement said. APCPL is a joint venture of NTPC, Haryana Power Generation Company (of Harayan Government), and Indraprastha Power Generation Company (of Delhi Government).

According to the statement, GE’s scope of work includes design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries including limestone and gypsum handling systems and wet stack on full turnkey basis. GE’s scope for IGSTPP Jhajjar also includes ten years of operation and maintenance including the supply of spare parts.

With these three wet FGD projects together, GE will help NTPC to treat 35 million cubic meters per hour of flue gas and will remove up to 1,08,400 tonne per year of sulphur dioxide which will be converted into gypsum by-product for use in the construction industry. GE Power India arm GE Steam Power will supply wet FGD systems for the three NTPC coal plants.